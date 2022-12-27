Pathaan: It'll be an extraordinary battle between John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan

ANI
Mumbai, December 27
Get ready to witness actor John Abraham's action-packed face-off with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pathaan'.
In the film, John will be seen playing Jim, who is the menacing arch-enemy of Shah Rukh.
Sharing more details about John's character, director Siddharth Anand said, "I have always believed in the fact that the villain's projection should be as big, if not bigger than that of the hero's. Only when the villain is massive, can the tussle between them be spectacular. And we have an extraordinary battle when SRK takes on John! We wanted to present John in a super slick avatar."
Produced by Aditya Chopra, 'Pathaan', which also stars Deepika Padukone in lead role, is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Prior to the release, the makers launched the music videos of the film's two songs titled 'Besharam Rang' and 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'.
YRF also released the jukebox of Pathaan on Friday and it interestingly has a Pathaan theme track and a Jim theme track which led to fans figuring out that John, who plays Pathaan's arch-enemy, is going to be called Jim.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter in Jammu's Sidhra area
The terrorists are intercepted near Tawi bridge as they were...
Nearly 4,900 flights cancelled in US due to deadly winter storm
More than 60 people have so far been reported dead as a resu...
3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona
The incident occurs on December 26 at Woods Canyon Lake in C...
22-year-old social media influencer found hanging at her Chhattisgarh house
Police suspect suicide
5 of family charred to death in UP
As per the initial report the fire starts from a stove