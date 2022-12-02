'Pathaan' makers shot in Spain, UAE, Turkey, Russia and Siberia, Italy, France, India and Afghanistan to deliver action spectacle

Mumbai, December 2

Director Siddharth Anand's upcoming actioner 'Pathaan' has been shot across eight countries of the world. The film has been shot in Spain, UAE, Turkey, Russia and Siberia, Italy, France, India and Afghanistan to present an outlandish action thriller.

Siddharth says, "Locations always play a huge role in my films and they became even more important for 'Pathaan' as we intended to deliver an action spectacle for audiences that they have never seen before. To achieve that scale and variation in visuals, we went to eight countries to shoot the film and its lavish action sequences!"

He adds, "We were clear that every scene of 'Pathaan' needs to be breath-taking and we meticulously went about planning to achieve this. I remember the pre-production of Pathaan took close to two years because we wanted to be absolutely sure that we are going to try and raise the bar of action spectacles in India." "We have shot in some of the most remote and most exquisite locations in the world that have helped us create a visual experience that is immersive and outlandish. I simply hope that audiences love our effort to create a cinematic milestone when 'Pathaan' releases in theatres on Jan 25."

'Pathaan' is set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

