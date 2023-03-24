Patralekhaa feels honoured to play Savitribai Phule, to commence shooting for 'Phule' in early April

Mumbai, March 24
Actress Patralekhaa, who was most recently seen in the streaming series 'Aar Ya Paar', is set to start working on her next project titled 'Phule' in early April.
The actress will portray the titular character of social activist, Savitribai Phule, who is known to have laid the foundation of female's education in India and is a pioneer of India's feminist movement. Savitribai was the wife of Jyotiba Phule, who is credited with changing the social landscape of India by fighting caste discrimination.
The actress was recently spotted at director Anant Mahadevan's office. Patralekhaa responded to the commencement of the shoot in affirmative. She said: "Savitribai Phule was a trailblazer in pioneering female literacy in the country. Her life is heralded as a textbook of women empowerment. To portray the mother of Indian feminism on screen is an absolute honour."
Here's a post that she shared at the time of announcement:
View this post on Instagram
The film will be helmed by Anant Mahadevan, who has been feted with the National Film Award for another woman-centric story, 'Mee Sindhutai Sapkal'. The biopic told the story of social activist Sindhutai Sapkal, who worked towards providing shelter to homeless children and raising them.
The film also marks the fresh pairing of Patralekhaa and Pratik Gandhi. On the work front, Patralekhaa will also be seen in Prime Video's 'Gulkand Tales', an untitled dramedy by filmmaker Luv Ranjan and another film on road trip 'Heer Saara' alongside actor Maanvi Gagroo.
IANS
