Paul Auster, author of New York Trilogy, passes away at 77

Paul Auster, the prolific American novelist behind the acclaimed New York Trilogy, has passed away. He was 77.
The update about Auster’s demise was confirmed by his wife and fellow author Siri Hustvedt, who said that Auster died on Tuesday at their home in Brooklyn. He had been diagnosed with lung cancer in 2022.
In a statement, Siri said, “The long, rich, often funny, intimate dialogue we had for decades is over but Paul continues to speak, and he continues to tell stories in books that have been translated into over forty languages and are very much alive in me and in the readers who have loved his tales all over the world.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli; Congress fields Kishori Lal Sharma against Smriti Irani in Amethi
Since 1967, when Amethi saw its first election Gandhis have ...
Amethi not to have contender from Gandhi family for first time in 25 years
Considered a citadel of the Gandhi family since its creation...
India slams Pakistan at UN, says it harbours most dubious track record on all aspects
India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchir...
Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala
The incident takes place on Thursday evening when water is r...
Pilot injured as helicopter on its way to pick Shiv Sena leader crashes in Maharashtra's Raigad
The chopper was scheduled to pick Sushma Andhare for a publi...