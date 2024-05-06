Paul McCartney finally responds to fan’s declaration of love after 60 years

ANI

Finally! The Beatles icon Paul McCartney has responded to a fan’s declaration of love that was made six decades ago. Around 60 years ago, ‘Adrienne from Brooklyn’ became an emblem of Beatlemania on CBS News as she expressed her love for Paul McCartney. “I love the Beatles and I’ll always love them. Even when I’m 105 and an old grandmother, I’ll love ‘em. And Paul McCartney if you are listening, Adrienne from Brooklyn loves you with all her heart,” said the emotional young girl in the 1964 black and white CBS News clip covering the Fab Four’s arrival in America for The Ed Sullivan Show.

And now, McCartney has finally addressed the fan. In an Instagram video, he said, “Hey Adrienne, it’s Paul. Listen, I saw your video. I’m in Brooklyn now, I’m in New York. I finally got here. We got an exhibition, a photo exhibition. Come along and see it.”

In the caption, McCartney wrote, “And Adrienne from Brooklyn if you are listening, Paul McCartney from Liverpool loves you too.”

Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm, is on at the Brooklyn museum until October 18.