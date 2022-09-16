Paul McCartney pens letter requesting help for abused Indian elephant

Musician Sir Paul McCartney has launched a campaign to get an elephant to be rescued after People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) shared a ‘heartbreaking’ video of the animal in captivity.

On behalf of PETA India, he wrote a letter to the Indian Government asking for the rescue of Jeymalyatha, which is kept at a temple in Tamil Nadu, India. PETA claims footage it captured shows the beast being beaten while chained and abused with pliers.

Sir Paul’s letter to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change official in India begins, “I have considered India a spiritual place ever since I travelled there in the 1960s. I was impressed by India’s cultural love for animals. I know India reveres elephants, its national heritage animal, but cruelty to animals happens everywhere, even in India.”—IANS