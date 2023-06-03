Pavail Gulati doesn't let Rakul Preet Singh 'go out of sight' in 'I Love You' first look

ANI
Mumbai, June 3
Actors Rakul Preet Singh and Pavail Gulati are all set to come up with a new project titled 'I Love You'.
'I Love You' promises to be a gripping narrative with an adrenaline-pumping cinematic experience.
Presented by Jio Studios, an Athena Production produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sunir Kheterpal, Gaurav Bose and directed by Nikhil Mahajan, 'I Love You' will be out on Jio Cinema.
The makers recently unveiled the first look of the romantic thriller.
In the teaser, Pavail is seen playing an obsessed lover who goes to extreme lengths, including stalking when in love with Rakul's character.
Watch the teaser:
View this post on Instagram
Apart from 'I Love You', Rakul was recently seen in 'Boo', a horror-comedy.
The film is directed by AL Vijay. It revolves around Singh's character Kiara whose Halloween celebration with her friends turns spooky when spine-chilling events start taking place, as they read a book on supernatural occurrences.
