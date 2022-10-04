Pavitra Punia opens up on playing a witch in Ishq Ki Dastaan- Naagmani

Pavitra Punia, who plays the role of a witch in Ishq Ki Dastaan- Naagmani, says that the show has been quite a game-changer for her. The actress loves being a part of the show. “The USP of the character is that she is charming, enticing, intimidating, cruel and sweet at the same time. She can woo anybody and crush anybody. I love that extreme transformation,” she says.
She adds, “It was my decision to take up the show because I like fantasy shows. The concept of the role and the show are intriguing.”
Pavitra has had quite a journey on screen. She says, “I have done some reality shows but the recognition that I got was majorly from Splitsvilla. One of the prominent roles in my life was Nidhi Chhabra in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which people still remember. For me, there is still a long way to go.”
