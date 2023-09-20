Pavleen Gujral, who was seen in Gehraiyaan & Made in Heaven, plays the role of Tanvi in the film Sukhee. She gets candid with us...

When and how did the offer of Sukhee come to you?

Mukesh Chhabra’s casting company approached me for the role of Tanvi. This happened about two years before we began shooting for the movie. I was one of the first actors to be chosen for the film. I had previously acted in a film called Angry Indian Goddesses, which was my first film and had won awards.

What’s the best part of your character?

The most interesting aspect of my character is that Tanvi is living a dual life. So, on one hand, she’s completely traditional and follows the family’s rules, and on the other hand, when she’s with her friends, it’s a different story.

How have you prepared for your role?

To prepare for this role, I did some research on prominent figures like Maharani Gayatri Devi and the princess of Patiala to understand their lifestyles, attire, and demeanor. This was important to do justice to the character. On the other hand, the camaraderie with my on-screen friends came naturally to me.

How was the experience of working with Shilpa Shetty? What’s the best part of her personality?

Working with Shilpa Shetty was an incredible experience. Despite being such a big star, she never threw any tantrums. The experience, both on and off the set, was amazing.

Director Sonal Joshi is quite a young director. How did she mould you into your role?

Sonal is very young and this is her debut film. However, her experience in the film industry, especially assisting Imtiaz Ali on some iconic films, has truly shaped her into a well-informed and meticulous director. She has an in-depth understanding of the script. In other words, she had a firm grasp on every character’s dialogues, which meant that if anyone forgot their lines, we knew the director would have it covered.

The film speaks about reliving your old school/college days. What was the best part of your academic years?

My favourite part of my academic years was when I was in Delhi University. I did computer science honours from Hansraj College, DU. After that, I pursued LLB, so I’m a qualified lawyer also. These six years were the best time of my life. Delhi University was all about spending time with friends.

What’s Pavleen’s definition of Sukhee?

Sukhee is a film that every woman and girl around the world can connect with. This story is for all the women, especially our mothers, who have made numerous sacrifices and set aside their ambitions for the sake of their children and families. I believe Sukhee will be a significant film for everyone who watches it.

How did all the girls bond during the filming? Please share an interesting incident during the shooting.

We really formed a strong bond during the filming because we were all on the same page. But the credit goes to Shilpa Shetty for creating such a warm environment.

What’s your Box Office expectations from the film?

Sukhee is expected to do well at the box office. It’s not limited to any particular segment of society. Whether you’re a man or a woman, a daughter or a son, a father-in-law, mother-in-law, husband, or wife, there’s something in this film that everyone can relate to. I am confident that everyone will enjoy it, and I’m looking forward to a grand success party to celebrate it.