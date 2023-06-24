Pawan Chopra, who has been part of OTT projects like Taj and Asur 2, talks about his journey so far

How has your journey in the industry been?

My mother’s desire that I become an actor sparked my interest in the industry. I began attending plays in Delhi and was influenced by one directed by Joy Michael. This led me to join her Yatrik theatre group, where I worked with Avijit Dutt and learnt about film production. After five years, I decided to leave acting and pursue something else in life. However, fate intervened when Ebrahim Alkazi returned after 15 years and established the Living Theatre Academy of Drama. I was fortunate enough to be selected, and realised I wanted to dedicate my life to acting. It was my mother’s wish that initially piqued my interest, and the guidance of my theatre directors, Joy Michael, Avijit Dutt, Ebrahim Alkazi in Delhi, and Dinesh Thakur in Mumbai, which played a significant role in shaping me into the actor I am today.

What are your aspirations as an actor?

While I don’t have specific aspirations for particular roles, my true aspiration lies in working on meaningful projects with exceptional directors.

What do you believe are the highlights of your career so far?

Working with Raj Kumar Santoshi as the director of Gandhi Godse, where I portrayed Nehru, was a tremendous learning experience. Zoya Akhtar, the director of Dil Dhadakne Do, provided actors like myself the freedom to explore and showcase our own moments, even in a film with a multi-star cast. I had the privilege of sharing a moment with Amitabh sir, which his daughter was also a part of, in an ad, which unfortunately got banned within a week. Being associated with highly acclaimed shows like The Family Man and Asur brings me pride.

What has been your favourite character so far?

The one that Raja Menon wrote for me in Airlift.

How do you prepare for your roles?

I study the script carefully and try to assimilate the character’s essence. Lillete Dubey imparted the valuable lesson of crafting character biographies, allowing me to delve deeper into their backgrounds. Memorising my lines is crucial, but I always leave room for my director’s input.

What are some of the challenges you have faced in your acting career?

The only challenge is the gap when you are not working, but I have understood that it is the time for preparation.

Are there any particular actors, directors or artistes that you would love to collaborate with in the future?

I aspire to work with directors like Hansal Mehta, Sriram Raghavan, Tigmanshu Dhullia, and Anurag Kashyap.

What advice would you give to aspiring actors?

My advice will be that there are no shortcuts and it takes your whole life to become an actor. Keep working on yourself and your craft. Patience is the key.

What kind of support have you received from your family?

My family has been very supportive; my mother supported me throughout until she was alive. She would feel so proud when someone would call her and tell her about my work. I owe everything I am today to her. My wife and kids have always stood by me, and they have let me approach my work the way I want.