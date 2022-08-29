Pawandeep Rajan debuts as composer

Singer Pawandeep Rajan, who happens to be Indian Idol winner, is foraying into the Hindi film industry music scene as a composer with the first Hindi film Prem Geet 3.

Pawandeep, who hails from Uttarakhand, surely knows how to wear many hats at once. While the world expects an Indian Idol winner to take up singing, he’s certainly gone out and done the unusual by taking up composition for a movie. Pawandeep has composed song Koi Na Koi Nata Hai. Jubin Nautiyal has lent his melodious voice to this number.

Sharing his excitement over composing his first track ever, Pawandeep says, “I still can’t believe it. This is a big opportunity for me and composing this song has been a dream come true. Producer Subhash Kale ji gave me this opportunity and I’ll forever be grateful to him. He gave me a free hand to compose the song the way I wanted and I was so thrilled that Jubin sir sang this number. This voice suited the song perfectly. We both are from Uttrakhand, so there was an instant connection with Jubin sir and working with him was a great joy!”

