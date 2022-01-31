Payal Ghosh learns flamenco

Payal Ghosh has learnt the beautiful flamenco dance for her upcoming film New York to Haridwar. The film is said to have a sequence which needs Payal to perform the flamenco dance. We have heard of Barbara Thorn and Penelope Cruz swearing by this dance from Spain. It would be interesting to see an Indian actress now pull off this exquisite dance form.
Payal says, “I have been a fan of this dance form since childhood. I saw a video of Penelope Cruz as a child and wondered what it was. When I got an opportunity to learn it for a song sequence in my upcoming project, it was just amazing. Life comes full circle and this is truly a manifestation that I have done. I am learning it online. I can’t wait for the shoot to resume safely.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Indian economy contracts by 6.6 pc in 2020-21 as against earlier estimate of 7.3 pc decline
NSO data shows that pandemic-hit economy did not perform as ...
India to remain fastest-growing major economy; to expand 8-8.5% in FY23: Economic Survey
Projection based on the assumption that there will be no fur...
Pegasus: Matter sub judice, Centre tells Opposition over demands for debate
Stage set for a stormy budget session
2022 assembly polls: Ban on road shows, processions, vehicle rallies to continue till February 11, Election Commission
Number norms for attending physical rallies increased from 5...
Elections keep taking place, Budget Session is important, says PM Modi
Says hoping for free, frank, well-meaning discussions