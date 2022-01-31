Payal Ghosh learns flamenco

Payal Ghosh has learnt the beautiful flamenco dance for her upcoming film New York to Haridwar. The film is said to have a sequence which needs Payal to perform the flamenco dance. We have heard of Barbara Thorn and Penelope Cruz swearing by this dance from Spain. It would be interesting to see an Indian actress now pull off this exquisite dance form.

Payal says, “I have been a fan of this dance form since childhood. I saw a video of Penelope Cruz as a child and wondered what it was. When I got an opportunity to learn it for a song sequence in my upcoming project, it was just amazing. Life comes full circle and this is truly a manifestation that I have done. I am learning it online. I can’t wait for the shoot to resume safely.”