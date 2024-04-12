 Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ is first Indian film in Cannes official selection in 40 years : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ is first Indian film in Cannes official selection in 40 years

Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ is first Indian film in Cannes official selection in 40 years

Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ is first Indian film in Cannes official selection in 40 years


ndian filmmaker Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light on Thursday made history by becoming the first Indian title in over 40 years to feature in the prestigious ‘Competition Section’ of the Cannes Film Festival, where it will vie for the top prize —Palme d’Or.

Iris Knobloch, president of the Cannes Festival, and Thierry Fremaux, general delegate, announced the official selection line-up for the 2024 edition of the gala at a press conference streamed live from Cannes, France.

Besides Kapadia, British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri’s Santosh will also be showcased at the 77th edition of the film gala. The movie will be screened under the Un Certain Regard section.

Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light will be presented under the main segment alongside 19 other highly anticipated titles, including films from master directors Francis Ford Coppola (Megalopolis) and Yorgos Lanthimos (Kinds of Kindness).

Oh Canada by Paul Schrader, Bird by Andrea Arnold, The Shrouds by David Cronenberg, and Anora by Sean Baker are also part of the main competition slate.

Kapadia, an alumna of the Film & Television Institute of India (FTII), is best known for her acclaimed documentary A Night of Knowing Nothing, which premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival’s Director’s Fortnight side-bar, where it won the Oeil d’or (Golden Eye) award. All We Imagine As Light, also written by Kapadia, marks her narrative feature debut.

The film is about Prabha, a nurse, who receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, which throws her life into disarray. Her younger roommate, Anu, tries in vain to find a private spot in the big city to be alone with her boyfriend. One day the two nurses go on a road trip to a beach town, where the mystical forest becomes a space for their dreams to manifest.

The last Indian film to compete for the coveted Palme d’Or award was legendary filmmaker Mrinal Sen’s Kharij in 1983. Before that, films like MS Sathyu’s Garm Hava (1974), Satyajit Ray’s Parash Pathar (1958), Raj Kapoor’s Awaara (1953), V Shantaram’s Amar Bhoopali (1952) and Chetan Anand’s Neecha Nagar (1946) were selected for Cannes Competition segment.

Neecha Nagar is the only Indian film ever to win the top honour at Cannes back in 1946. At the time, the award was known as Grand Prix du Festival International du Film.

Suri’s Santosh will compete alongside 14 other movies in the Un Certain Regard, which runs parallel to the main competition.

The Hindi language film, a character-driven neo-noir story set in the hinterlands of North India, is a UK-European co-production and stars Shahana Goswami. Quentin Dupieux’s The Second Act will be the opening film at the 77th edition. — PTI

Coppola, Cronenberg to compete

Directors Francis Ford Coppola, David Cronenberg and Yorgos Lanthimos will compete for the Cannes Film Festival’s top prize next month, organisers said on Thursday, easing concerns that strikes in Hollywood might dim the star-studded event. Coppola will bring his long-in-the-making passion project Megalopolis, starring Adam Driver, to the competition, while Lanthimos teams up with Emma Stone after the success of Poor Things with Kinds of Kindness. Cronenberg will pull in horror fans again with The Shrouds, starring Vincent Cassel.

Last year marked a difficult one in Hollywood as strikes by actors and writers forced filming and post-production work to shut down for months, leaving gaps in 2024’s movie schedule.

Other directors unveiling their new films in the competition include Italy’s Paolo Sorrentino with the Naples-set Parthenope, Brazilian Karim Ainouz’s erotic thriller Motel Destino and France’s Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez, a musical set in the milieu of a Mexican drug cartel, starring Selena Gomez. The 2024 festival runs from May 14-25. — Reuters

Proud moment

British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri’s Santosh will also be showcased at the 77th edition of the film gala. The movie will be screened under the Un Certain Regard section.

Neecha Nagar is the only Indian film ever to win the top honour at Cannes back in 1946. At the time, the award was known as Grand Prix du Festival International du Film.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab's face-off with Centre likely over IAS officer Parampal Kaur who joined BJP after seeking VRS

2
Punjab

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s daughter-in-law Parampal Kaur, former Congress social media head Rohan Gupta join BJP

3
Health

Male menopause exists? Here are the symptoms that are largely ignored

4
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

5
Lok Sabha Elections Explainer

Lok Sabha 2024: What’s happening in Tamil Nadu and ‘who’s that’ Aannamalai

6
Himachal

‘This isn’t your ancestors’ estate, can’t threaten me’: Kangana Ranaut hits out at Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya

7
India

Apple sends notifications to users in 92 countries, including India, about ‘mercenary spyware'

8
Haryana

Sushil Sarwan relieved from post of Panchkula DC

9
Delhi

Political parties can be prosecuted for money laundering, rules Delhi High Court

10
Delhi

After ED, CBI arrests BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case

Don't Miss

View All
Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab
Patiala

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp
Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

Top News

Breakthrough in Bengaluru blast case: NIA arrests 2 key suspects, including mastermind, from Kolkata

Breakthrough in Bengaluru blast case: NIA arrests 2 key suspects, including mastermind, from Kolkata

Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa were ...

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest is a ‘conspiracy to impose President's rule in Delhi’, alleges AAP leader Atishi

Conspiracy being hatched to impose President's Rule in Delhi: AAP leader Atishi

Says no senior IAS officer being posted in Delhi, bureaucrat...

DNA test of those who join BJP should be conducted: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal

DNA test of those who join BJP should be conducted: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal

His statement came hours after SAD leader Sikandar Singh Mal...

Modi may attend Swiss peace meet on Ukraine

PM Narendra Modi may attend Swiss peace meet on Ukraine

To be held back to back with G7’s Italy summit in June

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Sikhs form a 6.2 per cent of the total population in Pakista...


Cities

View All

700 gm gold, over 25K UK pounds seized at Amritsar airport

700 gm gold, over 25K UK pounds seized at Amritsar airport

Delhi-bound plane makes emergency landing at Amritsar airport

Eid celebrated with religious fervour at Jama Masjid

SGPC to provide Khalsa flags to worshippers on Baisakhi

2 arrested with illegal weapons

3 die after their car hit a tree on Punjab’s Bathinda road

3 of family among 4 die as their car hits roadside tree on Punjab’s Bathinda road

Bathinda schoolboy crashes speeding car into tree, killed

Bathinda: Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu Parampal Kaur joins BJP, may take on Harsimrat Badal on home turf

High Court raps authorities for delay in addressing Mohali blockade

High Court raps authorities for delay in addressing Mohali blockade

Tribune chowk flyover debate: Find alternatives to preserve Chandigarh’s aesthetics, say experts

Chandigarh BJP to kick off ‘Humara Sanjay Tandon’ drive

Chandigarh: Two held with stolen cameras worth Rs 45L

Panchkula DC shifted

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest is a ‘conspiracy to impose President's rule in Delhi’, alleges AAP leader Atishi

Conspiracy being hatched to impose President's Rule in Delhi: AAP leader Atishi

Not fearing ED: Anand on quitting AAP

Excise scam: Sisodia moves Delhi court seeking interim bail for election campaigning

Vigilance terminates services of Kejriwal’s personal secretary

No prayers on roads after talks between L-G, Imams

136 plaints received on C-vigil app

Jalandhar: 136 plaints received on C-vigil app

Jalandhar CPI (M) candidate kicks off poll campaign

Man held for tampering with ATM in Jalandhar

Tackling fire incidents in narrow lanes in Jalandhar remains challenge for dept

100 cusecs water needed to rejuvenate Kala Sanghian

Severed body parts of man found in suitcase near railway tracks

Severed body parts of man found in suitcase near Ludhiana railway tracks

Ludhiana: Highest attendance, questions mark MP Sanjeev Arora’s 2 years in RS

Pothole-ridden Beri Road still neglected, people suffer

12 mobiles, tobacco sachets seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Ludhiana: Crop arrivals to pick up pace after April 18, says Officer

Only 3 guards for 3K students at Nabha college

‘Gangrape’ of the Dalit student: Only 3 guards for 3K students at Government Ripudaman College, Nabha

Farmer stage protest outside silo in Nabha

981 MT wheat arrives in 11 Patiala grain markets

Punjabi University , Jaipur Forensic Science Laboratory sign MoU

Man who snatched Patiala woman’s gold earrings in police net