Paying homage

ANI

Actor Neha Dhupia has returned to work, a few days after the demise of her father-in-law and legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi.

On Friday, she hosted the MAMI opening night by wearing a black armband as a mark of respect to her late father-in-law.

Bishan Singh Bedi died on October 23 at the age of 77. The legendary spinner represented India in 67 Tests and 10 ODIs, taking a combined of 273 wickets. Renowned for his profound understanding of the game, Bedi’s elegant and rhythmic bowling action, coupled with his ability to generate prodigious spin, and his discipline with the ball earned him tremendous success.

A Padma Shri winner in 1970, Bedi also went on to captain India in 22 Tests. At the time of his retirement, Bedi held the distinction of being India’s highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

Post-retirement, he briefly served as Manager and was also a national selector. His illustrious cricketing journey was aptly recognised with several accolades, including the prestigious Padma Shri in 1970 and BCCI’s CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004.