Pearl V Puri is set to make his debut in Bhushan Kumar’s film, Yaariyan 2

Actor Pearl V Puri is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Bushan Kumar’s upcoming film Yaariyan 2.

The recently released poster showcases the trio, Pearl V Puri, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Meezaan Jaaferi.

Yaariyan 2 teaser is set to release on October 20. Yaariyan 2 has been adapted from the Malayalam film, Bangalore Days.

#Bollywood