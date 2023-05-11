Pedro Pascal to star in Weapons

ANI

Game of Thrones star Pedro Pascal has been roped in to play an important role in a project from the filmmakers of horror film, Barbarian.

New Line is behind the feature, which has a script written by Zach Cregger, the actor-turned- moviemaker, who is also sitting in the director’s chair.

Cregger will also produce alongside his Barbarian producing team, Roy Lee of Vertigo and JD Lifshitz and Raphael Margules of Boulder Light Pictures.

Plot details are being kept in a lockbox, but Weapons is described as an inter-related, multi-story horror epic that tonally is in the vein of Magnolia, the 1999 actor-crammed showcase from filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson.

Pascal appeared in series such as Narcos and Game of Thrones before he played the role of Din Djarin in Star Wars series The Mandalorian. Earlier this year, he starred in Last of Us. He is now gearing up to go into production on the Gladiator sequel for Ridley Scott and Paramount.