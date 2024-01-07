Penelope Cruz says her kids want her to do superhero movie

IANS

Los Angeles, January 7

Actress Penelope Cruz’s children would love to see her star in a superhero movie.

“If it’s something interesting, why not? It’s fun. As you could imagine, that’s what my kids ask me sometimes, ‘Are you ever going to do that, mom?’ Because I’ve done so much drama and so many films I can’t show to them yet,” the actress, who has Leo, 12, and Luna, 10 with her husband Javier Bardem, told Variety.

Cruz is also keen to make a musical movie, and she’s already looking forward to the challenge. The actress shared, “I’m going to do one soon, I think. I was very fortunate to do ‘Nine’ with Rob Marshall. I had an incredible time. It forced me to go back to dancing to five hours a day. We’re planning something that makes me very happy.”

Cruz has worked with Bardem at various points in her career, but she doesn’t want to work with the award-winning actor ‘all the time’.

The actress and Bardem, who have been married since 2010, worked together on the drama movie ‘Everybody Knows’, but she’s previously insisted that they’ll only collaborate “when it makes perfect sense”, reports aceshowbiz.com.