 Penelope Cruz says her kids want her to do superhero movie : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • Penelope Cruz says her kids want her to do superhero movie

Penelope Cruz says her kids want her to do superhero movie

Cruz is also keen to make a musical movie, and she’s already looking forward to the challenge

Penelope Cruz says her kids want her to do superhero movie

Penelope Cruz. Instagram



IANS

Los Angeles, January 7

Actress Penelope Cruz’s children would love to see her star in a superhero movie.

“If it’s something interesting, why not? It’s fun. As you could imagine, that’s what my kids ask me sometimes, ‘Are you ever going to do that, mom?’ Because I’ve done so much drama and so many films I can’t show to them yet,” the actress, who has Leo, 12, and Luna, 10 with her husband Javier Bardem, told Variety.

Cruz is also keen to make a musical movie, and she’s already looking forward to the challenge. The actress shared, “I’m going to do one soon, I think. I was very fortunate to do ‘Nine’ with Rob Marshall. I had an incredible time. It forced me to go back to dancing to five hours a day. We’re planning something that makes me very happy.”

Cruz has worked with Bardem at various points in her career, but she doesn’t want to work with the award-winning actor ‘all the time’.

The actress and Bardem, who have been married since 2010, worked together on the drama movie ‘Everybody Knows’, but she’s previously insisted that they’ll only collaborate “when it makes perfect sense”, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Imran Khan on Jeffery Epstein's sex clients list? Wasim Akram's video goes viral as Pakistani cricketer debunks allegation against former prime minister

2
Punjab

Students from Punjab stage protest at Canada’s Algoma University over alleged unfair grading

3
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

4
Punjab

PSPCL sacks employee 2 days before retirement, orders recovery of Rs 4.2 crore

5
World

Canada PM Trudeau's plane breaks down again after similar incident at G20 summit in India

6
Punjab

Police may face Glock challenge in nailing auto driver for DSP’s murder in Jalandhar

7
Punjab

Jalandhar DSP's murder: Suspect didn’t show signs of fear, acted normally: Kin

8
Trending

Former South Africa cricketer Makhaya Ntini sings ‘Kabhi kabhi mere dil mein’ in this viral video also featuring Ravichandran Ashwin

9
India

'Blender's Pride' vs 'London Pride': Whiskey bottles displayed in Supreme Court

10
Punjab

No Republic Day parade at grounds having synthetic tracks: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year
J & K

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

Top News

Tech, combatants helped Navy secure vessel; hunt on for pirates

Tech, combatants helped Indian Navy secure merchant vessel; hunt on for pirates

On Thursday, 5-6 pirates had boarded the Liberian-flagged ve...

IAF's C-130J Hercules aircraft successfully carries out maiden night landing at Kargil in Ladakh

IAF's C-130J Hercules aircraft successfully carries out maiden night landing at Kargil in Ladakh

The runaway at Kargil is paved but does not have night landi...

ED assault case: Bengal Governor asks authorities to arrest TMC leader, probe his links with terrorists

ED assault case: Bengal Governor asks authorities to arrest TMC leader, probe his links with terrorists

Central agency has issued a lookout notice against TMC leade...

Rajnath Singh set to visit UK, first by Indian Defence Minister in 22 years

Rajnath Singh set to visit UK, first by Indian Defence Minister in 22 years

Visit taking place against the backdrop of ongoing Indian co...

India’s GDP numbers for 2023-24 show discrepancies of Rs 2.59 lakh crore: NSO

India’s GDP numbers for 2023-24 show discrepancies of Rs 2.59 lakh crore: NSO

According to National Statistical Office, Indian economy wil...


Cities

View All

Five drug peddlers held with 2.4-kg heroin in Amritsar, one escapes

Five drug peddlers held with 2.4-kg heroin in Amritsar, one escapes

Dense fog makes a comeback after two days respite in Amritsar district

Uncertainty looms large over Aman Arora to be chief guest at Republic Day function

Advisory issued for elderly, kids

Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat train commences operations

Congress infighting intensifies ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally

Congress infighting intensifies ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally

2 more solar plants to come up in Sector 39

Chandigarh: 2 more solar plants to come up in Sector 39

BJP picks core group, ex-MP Satya Pal Jain misses out

Dense fog engulfs Chandigarh; disrupts visibility in parts of Punjab and Haryana

Major’s family on holiday returns to burgled house

Gear up for LS polls: Nadda to party men

Cold wave in Delhi: Winter vacation extended for students up to Class 5

Delhi in grip of cold wave, winter vacation extended for students up to Class 5

BJP, AAP trade barbs over supply of substandard drugs at hospitals in Delhi

Capital records moderate fog, AQI at 321

Liquor bizman gets bail in excise scam

Kejriwal sets agenda for 2024-25 Budget

Woman tests +ve for swine flu

Woman tests +ve for swine flu

Déjà vu in Jalandhar: Ustad Nishat Khan on his Harivallabh debut in 1974

Jalandhar DSP's murder: Suspect didn’t show signs of fear, acted normally: Kin

Police may face Glock challenge in nailing auto driver for DSP’s murder in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur resident beaten to death over rivalry, 11 booked

Ghost staff scam: FIR registered against seven Ludhiana MC employees, bogus staff

Ghost staff scam: FIR registered against seven Ludhiana MC employees, bogus staff

150 mobiles seized from inmates sent for forensic analysis by cops

Speed up process to start C&D waste mgmt plant project, contractor told

In major blow, 15 of 30 drug lords already convicted, rest under trial

4 make vain bid to commit theft at bank

Nabha residents hold cycle rally to flag issue

Nabha residents hold cycle rally to flag issue

Punjab cagers defeat Gujarat in league tie

Rly Board Director-General inspects PLW