People arrive on tractor, trucks to watch 'Gadar 2' in Jaipur

Jaipur, August 16
It's an unusual scene outside Jaipur cinema houses as people can be seen queuing up on tractors and trucks to watch 'Gadar 2', starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.
Meanwhile, inside cinema halls, as soon as song 'Main nikla o gaddi le ke'.... is played, people run towards screen and start shaking their legs. This is the scene in almost all cinema halls where people dance fiercely and clap on each and every scene and songs of 'Gadar-2' movie.
Sanjeev Sharma, General Manager Marketing, INOX said: "There is a good atmosphere in the theaters right now. The most important thing is that those who had stayed away from the theaters post covid, have come back happily once again. You go to any cinema hall, you will see people from all strata of society.
"Earlier these people had lost their fascination for cinema. The shows are housefull since last five days. Apart from this, shows of OMG 2 and Rocky Rani are also housefull in advance. Film distributor Raj Bansal says that this is the best time for entertainment industry as record earnings have been made with the release of films like 'Gadar 2', 'OMG2'."
In Jaipur, 'Gadar 2' has earned Rs 12 crore while 'OMG 2' has earned Rs 2.5 crore so far, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab witnesses flooding for second time in just over a month, CM Bhagwant Mann says government keeping eye on situation
Many areas of Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar districts subm...
Rain fury: Bhakra, Pong flood gates to remain open for another 3-4 days to discharge excess water
Officials say controlled discharge of additional water from ...
Himachal rains: Death toll climbs to 71; ‘mountain-like challenge’ before state, says CM Sukhu
Three areas in Shimla—Summer Hill, Fagli and Krishna Nagar—a...
Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar’s premature release case to be decided within four weeks, HC told
The matter is currently pending before a ‘sentence review bo...
No point of INDIA alliance if Congress has decided to contest alone in Delhi in Lok Sabha polls: AAP
Next meeting of the opposition alliance is slated to be held...