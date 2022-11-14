People took it as a joke when I said I wanted to be an actor, says Kaushiki Rathore

We have seen many from small towns who have made it big on television. The latest on the list is actress Kaushiki Rathore, who came to Mumbai from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh.
Kaushiki is a popular name in the entertainment world. She has been seen in shows like Krishna Chali London, Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari and the most recent, Story 9 Months Ki. Now, the actress is all set to be seen as the negative lead in the Colors TV show Durga Aur Chaaru. The actress reveals more about her journey.
Kaushiki says, “I always wanted to be an actor. For me, becoming an actor was the first and the last choice as career option. But to pursue acting wasn’t like a walk in the park because I came from a non-filmy background. Plus, I belong to a small town where people don’t dream big, so they used to consider it as a ‘joke’ when I told them I wanted to be an actor.”
But Kaushiki is thankful to her siblings who supported her. She is happy to share her story to inspire many others small-towners to dream big.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s G20 presidency to centre around theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’: PM Modi
India will officially assume the G20 presidency from Decembe...
Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 businessmen in connection with money-laundering probe into Delhi Excise policy
The 2 are currently in jail after the CBI arrested them in t...
Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit
Nearly 1 lakh Indians became permanent residents of Canada i...
Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected
The high-altitude areas of Kullu and Mandi districts also re...
Air quality in Delhi remains very poor
The Air Quality Index at 9am is 309