PETA president Ingrid Newkirk reacts to Kylie Jenner’s lion head gown at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner wore an ultra-realistic lion head at Paris Fashion Week and netizens couldn’t stop talking about it. One, it surely was a head-turner and two, it invited the attention of animal lovers. She walked at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Show at Paris Fashion Week.

The brand took to its Instagram handle to mention that it is made from “foam, wool and silk faux fur, and hand painted to look as life like as possible”. They also added a disclaimer in block letters at the end of the caption, “No Animals Were Harmed In Making This Look.”

Kylie Jenner on the other hand shared a glimpse from the fashion week and wrote, “Beauty and the Beast.”

Surprisingly, it got a different reaction from PETA’s president Ingrid Newkirk. Newkirk praised Kylie’s look and said, “These fabulously innovative three-dimensional animal heads show that where there’s a will, there’s a way.”