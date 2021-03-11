Pete Davidson to exit Saturday Night Live Shraddha Arya turns interior designer for her new apartment

Popular TV actress Shraddha Arya tied the knot with naval officer Rahul Nagal in November 2021. Since then, her husband has been posted in Vishakhapatnam and while she has made it a point to travel to the port city regularly, she has now bought a new house in Mumbai. The actress is busy remodeling her dream apartment by referring to architectural magazines as well as taking inspiration from a few B-town stars’ modern and elegant houses in Mumbai.

As Shraddha says, “I recently bought a new apartment opposite my parent’s house in Mumbai. I am looking forward to remodeling the apartment completely. The renovations are already underway, and we are planning to change the layout slightly. I am planning to design a large wardrobe space for all my clothes and accessories. In fact, I have gone through various architectural magazines. I guess it should be ready in the next few months, and I am quite excited to see the final outcome.”