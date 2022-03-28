Biopic on Phoolan Devi killer Sher Singh Raana has Vidyut Jammwal in lead

Mumbai, March 28
Action star Vidyut Jammwal is all set to start working on his first biopic, which will be based on the life of Sher Singh Raana who was convicted of murdering 'Bandit Queen' and politician Phoolan Devi.
Raana had escaped from jail and brought back the ashes of Rajput king Prithviraj Chauhan from Afghanistan.
Excited to join the team of 'Sher Singh Raana', Vidyut Jammwal said, "Sher Singh Raana marks my first biopic. I think destiny connected the dots when the role of Sher Singh Raana came to me. I look forward to working with Vinod Bhanushali and Shree Narrayan Singh."
The actor also shared the news on his social media handle. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
The film's director Shree Narrayan Singh opines that the film will see Vidyut venturing into new territories as it will set a precedent.
"While Vidyut has conquered the action space, in this film we see him take on a character he has never attempted before," he added.
Talking about his collaboration with Vidyut Jammwal producer Vinod Bhanushali says, "Sher Singh Raana will shed light on a story that created a stir in India years ago. Audiences will witness Vidyut in a never seen before character and the vision Shree will bring on screen is definitely going to be gripping."
The biopic on Sher Singh Raana is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali and Vishal Gurnani of Bhanushali Studios Ltd and Vishal Tyagi and Mohammed Imran Khan of Matargashti Films.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
16,000 mohalla clinics to be set up in Punjab, health card for every resident: Singla
Health and Medical Education Minister urges government docto...
Bhagwant Mann unravels another 'pro-Punjab' decision; ration to be delivered at people's doorstep
Shares a video message to this effect
SpiceJet aircraft hits light pole before take-off at Delhi airport; DGCA begins probe
The Boeing 737-800 aircraft of SpiceJet was being pushed bac...
Youth shot dead in broad daylight in Nawanshahr
The deceased is survived by wife, a son and a daughter
Indian Army can use Zojila in September 2024, two years ahead of deadline
Need for the Zojila tunnel was first felt during the 1999 Ka...