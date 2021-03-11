Kangana Ranaut shares beautiful pictures from her new home in Manali; adds local Himachali touch to it

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 9

It’s a dream to have a house in the mountains. And lucky are those who have one.

Away from the hustle and bustle of the city, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, too, has a dream house in Manali; in fact, now she has two. On Thursday, the actor shared a few beautiful pictures from her new home in Manali.

She posted pictures of Himachal art prints featuring unique designs on the walls of her stairs.

They hang on the wall beautifully and the actress is seen posing.

“This wall is an ode to Himachal, it’s various traditions, art and people…. All these pictures are clicked by Harnaam @photovila1 he also helped me decorate this wall…,” wrote Kangana on Instagram.

In another post, she shares eight pictures, "Here is something for all design enthusiasts, who love decor and are curious about mountains architecture which is local but ancient and deeply traditional….I built a new home it’s an extension of my existing house in Manali but this time kept it authentic, typically mountain style made of river stone, local slates and wood. I have also incorporated Himachali paintings, weaves, rugs, embroideries and wooden karigiri…. Have a look, also these pictures are clicked by an incredibly talented Himachali photographer @photovila1"

Kangana’s house is in the heart of Manali—just 3 km from the main town—it is surrounded by perfect harmony, which overlooks snow-peaked mountains.

