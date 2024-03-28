Pierce Brosnan to Aaron Taylor-Johnson on playing Bond

IANS

Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan has given his stamp of approval to actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson to play the suave spy. Taylor-Johnson is rumoured to be the next 007 agent. Brosnan said that Taylor-Johnson “has the chops” to take it on.

If Taylor-Johnson becomes the next Bond, Brosnan advises the actor, “Be bold. Go out there, have a great time. Just love it. Just go for it.”