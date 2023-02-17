‘Pihu & I are quite similar,’ says Pooja Banerjee, who will be seen in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

Have you been following Bade Acche Lagte Hain?

I was busy last year with my child but whenever I got time, I managed to watch the show. Now, I am following it religiously.

What were your reasons to take up this show?

There was no reason to say no to the show. Bade Acche Lagte Hain has its own audience. The popularity is amazing.

What are the similarities between you and Pihu?

They don’t mince their words; they call spade a spade. When it comes to telling the truth, they do not shy away. And, they are always there for their family.

How is your bonding with co-actors Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai?

The bonding is just beautiful. We crack jokes and have fun.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain is another Ekta Kapoor show for you. What role does she play in your career?

I have immense gratitude for Ekta ma’am. It is because of her that I have a beautiful career and a home with my loved ones. She nurtures whoever she meets. She has launched careers of so many people.

Tell us about your experience of motherhood.

Everything is new. Leaving my daughter Sana behind and going for shoots made me anxious initially. I would be thinking about her all the time.

How are you balancing work and taking care of your child?

I shoot for three to five hours and after completing her morning rituals, Sana comes to the sets. I have made a crib and play area inside my makeup room. All my co-stars also come and play with her.

Post-motherhood how are you taking care of your health?

As a new mother, I would say; do not neglect your health. Also, mental peace is extremely important and should be your utmost priority. I take care of my eating and sleeping habits.

How will you define your better-half Sandeep Sejwal?

He is outspoken. He is caring, supportive and I am glad that I have him as my life partner. He gives me the strength when I lose it and courage when I have no energy left.

A new thing which you would want to pursue?

I want to pursue some dance form.

What’s your focus now as an actor?

I want to do something which I have not done in the past. I would also like to attend an acting workshop.