pilgrimage cut short

Pankit Thakker managed to escape the recent terrorist attack in Reasi. The actor shared that he went to Jammu and Kashmir to seek blessings at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. But before he could do that, he got to know about the attack and returned to his hotel.

