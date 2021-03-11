Playback singer Sangeetha Sajith passes away

Thiruvananthapuram, May 22
Noted South Indian playback singer, Sangeetha Sajith, passed away in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday morning.
Sangeetha was undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments for quite some time and passed away at her sister's residence. She was 46.
The noted playback singer was active in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu movies. She has sung over 200 songs in the South Indian languages.
Her song 'Thannerai Kathalikkuma' in the Tamil movie 'Mr Romeo' composed by AR Rahman was a big hit.
The theme song for Prithviraj-starrer 'Kuruthi' was her last song in a Malayalam movie.
Her funeral will be held at Shanthikavadam public crematorium at Thycaud, Thiruvananthapuram in the evening.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Petrol price slashed by Rs 8.69, diesel by Rs 7.05 after excise duty cut on fuel
Petrol in National Capital now costs Rs 96.72/litre and dies...
Being between 'devil and deep sea': Chidambaram on states' situation after excise cut on fuel
Former Finance Minister’s remarks come a day after governmen...
'Deadly gas, do not light match or candle': Suicide notes reveal spine-chilling plan as mother, 2 daughters die by suicide in Delhi flat
Police find partially opened gas cylinder, suicide notes in ...
Lapse? Navjot Singh Sidhu, drugs suspect in same barrack
Officials say dismissed cop, from whose residence AK-47 was ...
Professor arrested for emails criticising Assam Government, Chief Minister
The Professor had also purportedly criticised the National E...