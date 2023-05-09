Playing Katori Amma in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan is a dream come true, says Himani Shivpuri

Veteran actor Himani Shivpuri has done a number of films and TV shows. Currently, she is a part of an ongoing popular TV comedy, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. She plays the role of Kartori Amma in the show produced by Binaiferr Kohli and Sanjay Kohli’s Edit II Productions.

“Well, I basically understand the scenes, put my heart and soul in the moment, and start doing what the scene is demanding of me. Yes, personal life does affect you, but you have to learn to keep it aside from professional life and make people laugh,” she said.

According to her, humour lies in the situation. “So, if you play according to the situation, the humour comes. It’s not the face, and you can’t differentiate between the face and the words because it’s not just one thing. It is a mixture of everything,” she added.

“Comedy will always have its audience intact.” “But the quality and approach need to be good,” the actor said.