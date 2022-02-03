Playing SSP Navniet Sekera in Bhaukaal 2 was quite an eye-opener for Mohit Rainaa

Sheetal

There are many actors who are donning the police wardi. And the latest in the category is Mohit Rainaa, who is seen in Bhaukaal 2. The series revolves around an honest police officer, SSP Navniet Sekera, who eradicates crime from Muzaffarnagar in UP, a city known for its lawlessness.

The series released on January 20 on MX Player has garnered positive feedbacks from the viewers. Mohit, who paid a tribute to officers across India in a virtual initiative ahead of Republic Day, said, “I’m overwhelmed by the love that the audiences are showering on us. Working closely with IPS officer Navniet Sekera for this role, I have realised the amount of effort that goes behind the scenes to keep us and our country safe. They’re the true superheroes of the country and the entire team of Bhaukaal salutes their bravery.”

The event was also attended by members of the Delhi Police such as Commissioner of Delhi Police – Rakesh Asthana and the innumerable bravehearts of Delhi Police from across ranks and police stations. They stressed upon the need of just representation of men and women in khaki in film and shows.

Speaking on the same, Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP North of Delhi Police, said, “We feel truly honoured on receiving such respect and warmth. Shows like Bhaukaal go a long way in inspiring the youth to join the police force while highlighting the hard work we put in along the line of duty.”

As far as Mohit’s character goes, he says, “When I was offered the character, I went to UP and casually asked an auto driver and others whether they knew Navniet Sekera. And to my surprise, they all were aware of him and they revered him.”

The series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Baweja Studios Production and is directed by Jatin Wagle. It also stars Bidita Bag, Siddhanth Kapoor, Pradeep Nagar, Gulki Joshi, Ajay Chaudhary, Rashmi Rajput and late Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal in pivotal roles.

The actor also shared how they shot during the pandemic. He says, “We had lost one co-actor to Covid. Shooting during the pandemic was rather tough. I recall how during a fight scene, I had to slap a fellow actor, and he had his face covered. I told the director that he should not be covering his face and it would look more authentic if I chased him and remove the cloth. But the director told me that the actor was waiting for his test results as he was doubtful about his Covid status.”

On spending time with Navniet, Mohit remembers how humble and grounded the officer is. “The takeaway from this project would always be what Navniet has taught me, higher the power, higher the responsibility. I had carefully observed him and how he would call his mother just before entering the police station. Because, once he is in, he would not get a chance to talk to her.”

Bhaukaal Season 2 is now streaming on MX Player.