Playing the villain

Actor Anurag Sharma, who is seen in Colors’ show Doree — essaying the role of Anand Thakur, the evil son of a dominating matriarch in the thought-provoking social drama — is enjoying his role to the hilt.

Anurag says, “Doree gave me the chance to reconsider my perspective as an actor and challenge myself. Through this show, I learnt what it’s like to be perceived as the villain. I’ve always been drawn to roles that showcase a character’s journey and metamorphosis. Playing Anand offered me the opportunity to delve deeper into the psyche of someone who craves power and follows patriarchal norms without questioning the authority that safeguards them. I realised that within every antagonist lies a narrative waiting to be heard. It’s not about justifying their actions but understanding the human elements that drive them.”