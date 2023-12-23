Playing the villain

Actor Anurag Sharma, who is seen in Colors’ show Doree — essaying the role of Anand Thakur, the evil son of a dominating matriarch in the thought-provoking social drama — is enjoying his role to the hilt.
Anurag says, “Doree gave me the chance to reconsider my perspective as an actor and challenge myself. Through this show, I learnt what it’s like to be perceived as the villain. I’ve always been drawn to roles that showcase a character’s journey and metamorphosis. Playing Anand offered me the opportunity to delve deeper into the psyche of someone who craves power and follows patriarchal norms without questioning the authority that safeguards them. I realised that within every antagonist lies a narrative waiting to be heard. It’s not about justifying their actions but understanding the human elements that drive them.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mobile Internet suspended in J-K’s Poonch and Rajouri as anti-terrorist operation continues
The suspension of the mobile Internet services in the twin b...
Terrorist killed as infiltration bid is foiled along border in Jammu
The operation takes place when a group of 4 heavily-armed te...
Hindu temple in US defaced by anti-India graffiti; cops call it hate crime
The Newark Police Service has started an investigation
India gets consular access after Nicaragua-bound Legend Airlines flight carrying mostly Indians detained in France
The plane that took off from the United Arab Emirates carryi...
2 MBBS students die as car rams into pole in Punjab’s Bathinda
2 others seriously injured