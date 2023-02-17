 Please call the Avengers! : The Tribune India

Please call the Avengers!

Please call the Avengers!


Mona 

The  31st film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) launches the Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in an inimitable Ant-Man way. In Ant-man’s previous two standalone outings, have only made grow fond of  Paul Rudd as Scott Lang aka Ant-Man. Quantumania tries another step in the right direction. 

Written by Jeff Loveness, the story opens with Scott enjoying a breezy day in San Francisco, making most of his career as a famous author, basking in the glory of having saved the world with Avengers. Yes, he gets confused with others like Spider Man or Thor, but affable that he is he doesn’t let it come in his way of making most of his time with his daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton). The love of his life Hope van Dyne (Wasp) is doing the real heroic work, leading her parents’ Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) Foundation working on humanitarian causes. With all of them together, specially Janet after her time in the quantum universe, it’s happy family time. Until, Cassie in her research over the quantum universe ends up signalling and getting all of them sucked in. Thus begins an exploration to what was, is and can be. The theme being here whether to save one’s skin and look the other side while walking one’s path.  

Peyton Reed, who has helmed earlier two, helms the third Ant-Man film and builds an colourful universe. One meets Jentorra (Katy O'Brian) – an exotic looking fighter aiming at justice for different communities in the quantum universe, helped by Quaz (William Jackson Harper ), a telepath who would rather not read others’ minds for all are disgusting.  Now the new visitors to their universe are challenged by all mighty Kang the Conqueror  (Jonathan Majors) and his sidekick Darren (Corey Stoll ) – the giant floating head who is now Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing and likes to be addressed as  M.O.D.O.K.! 

A challenging battle ensues flitting to past, and reference to other Avengers till Cassie establishes herself in the new gen of superheroes in her new suit. Paul Rudd makes for a fun Avenger and one loves his happy go lucky arc, Evangeline Lilly as Hope is commanding. Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer get enough part but they rather flit in and out rather incoherently. Jonathan Majors is the new super villain and lends some weight in his portrayal. But weak characterisation stops him from the dreaded monster that he is supposed to play. Kathryn is nimble on feet and does a fair job at establishing her ground. 

Quantumania is a superhero film, with heart in a simple father – daughter story. Scott would rather be the doting dad than pursue any more misadventures in the multiverse; Janet would rather enjoy pizza at home after three decades of relentless fight. But teen Cassie is out to right any wrongs. One like the subtle touches of humour - the fun Ant-Man, and his antics. While weaving the story around – daughter–father (Cassie- Scott) and daughter -mother (Hope Janet) bond, it really doesn’t tug at one’s heart strings. Neither does the action set your heart pacing. CGI is watchable, one love’s Kang’s citadel and his army, buildings that are living, vehicles with gooey controls. At 124 minutes, the very ordinary plots is rather stretched. 

As the first film in Phase Five of the MCU, it builds but a passable crescendo. The twists at the end, are now but anticipatory, and nobody moves as the credits roll. The true blue marvel fans enjoy the after scene, and after scene after scene and cheer the anticipated Marvel outings. You want to watch for the little man, but as Scott says, there is always room to grow, we agree! 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

PACL sold for peanuts, Vigilance starts probe

2
Chandigarh

Prithvi Shaw 'attack': Chandigarh girl Sapna Gill sent to 4-day police custody

3
Punjab Rs 39 Crore SC Scholarship Scam

Found guilty in departmental probe, govt dismisses 6 officials

4
Trending

Prithvi Shaw was drunk and 'hit Sapna Gill with a bat', alleges lawyer

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Admn slaps Rs 31.35-cr fine on GMSH chemist for violations

6
Himachal

300-yr-old Kangra water source declared non-potable

7
Nation

Supreme Court refuses to immediately refer Nabam Rebia ruling to 7-judge Bench

8
Nation

George Soros’ assault on Indian democracy will be met with might of its electorate: BJP

9
Ludhiana

Liberian nabbed for raping college mate

10
Punjab

VB arrests AAP MLA's aide with Rs 4 lakh bribe money

Don't Miss

View All
British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Top News

Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India: CBDT on I-T survey on BBC

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says CBDT

Several discrepancies and inconsistencies with regard to tra...

Election Commission recognises Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena, orders allocation of 'Bow and Arrow' poll symbol to it

Big blow to Uddhav Thackeray as EC allots ‘Shiv Sena’ name, ‘bow and arrow’ symbol to Eknath Shinde faction

Election Commission says MLAs backing Shinde got nearly 76 p...

BJP lashes out at billionaire investor George Soros, says he is ‘targeting’ Indian democratic system

George Soros’ assault on Indian democracy will be met with might of its electorate: BJP

Congress said democratic revival of India will depend on opp...

Adani issue: Supreme Court refuses to accept in sealed cover Centre’s suggestion on panel of experts

Hindenburg report: Supreme Court refuses to accept in sealed cover Centre’s suggestion on panel of experts

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud says it will select expert...

Govt bans JK Ghaznavi Force for terror acts; Punjab’s Harwinder Rinda declared terrorist

Centre bans terror groups Khalistan Tiger Force, J-K Ghaznavi Force; declares Harwinder Rinda as terrorist

Rinda is currently based in Lahore and associated with the b...


Cities

View All

Youth shot in Chheharta bazaar, 3 booked for attempt to murder

Youth shot in Chheharta bazaar, 3 booked for attempt to murder

PNB robbery shows need for better security measures

MC frees NRI’s land from clutches of illegal dairy owner in Ghanupur Kale

Eight illegal shops sealed, 2 demolished

Use of plastic bags rampant in Amritsar

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Prithvi Shaw ‘attack’: Chandigarh girl Sapna Gill sent to 4-day police custody

Prithvi Shaw 'attack': Chandigarh girl Sapna Gill sent to 4-day police custody

Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Landa’s associate held in Mohali RPG attack case

Chandigarh to get five govt schools, 2 green corridors this year

Chandigarh Admn slaps Rs 31.35-cr fine on GMSH chemist for violations

2 nilgai calves found dead in Sec 50 park

Nominated members of MCD cannot vote in Delhi mayoral poll: Supreme Court

Nominated members of MCD cannot vote in Delhi mayoral poll: Supreme Court

Mayoral poll: Letter proposing fresh date for convening MCD House likely to be sent by Saturday evening, say sources

‘Victory of democracy’: CM Arvind Kejriwal on SC order on Delhi mayoral poll

Man, son shot at over parking dispute in Delhi’s Yamuna Vihar

BJP’s Kausar Jahan wrests Delhi Haj Committee chairperson’s post from AAP

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann opens 17 new public sand mines

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann opens 17 new public sand mines

4 nabbed for running fake lottery business

Protests continue in colleges over cut in retirement age

Attachment of pharma company’s assests ordered

Ahead of LS bypoll, parties get active, zero in on candidates

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Capt Sandhu joins probe in Rs 65-lakh streetlight scam

Two peddlers arrested with 210 gm of heroin

Railways to run three special trains to cope with Holi rush

Ensure Punjabi on top on signboards before Feb 21: ADC

Patiala police nab two criminals, recover arms and ammunition

Patiala police nab two criminals, recover arms and ammunition

Rajindra Lake a picture of neglect

Civic body removes two illegal structures in Patiala

One held with 12-gm heroin

Patiala: Mental health workshop