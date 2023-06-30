Podcast on Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord released

Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord is a six-part series, and the first season, a scripted original 10-episode podcast, brings together talents from the radio, theatre, TV, web, and dubbing industries. The Hindi adaptation of the franchise has been directed by Mantra Mugdh.
Saif Ali Khan lends his voice as Star Lord, also known as Peter Quill, on an adventure through Marvel’s Wastelanders. Vrajesh Hirjee takes on the role of Rocket Raccoon.
Under Mantra’s direction, MnM Talkies has produced numerous audio fiction shows like Bhaskar Bose, Aakhri Sawal, Point Pe Aao Na, Desi Down Under, Batman Ek Chakravyuh, and Virus 2062 that are available on platforms such as Audible, Spotify, and more.
The first part of the Hindi Audible Original series, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord, is made for Marvel fans and audio enthusiasts alike and is now streaming on the Audible app.
