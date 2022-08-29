Pomedy King Rajat Sood, India’s Laughter Champion, talks about his future plans after the big win

Sheetal

India’s Laughter Champion Season 1 grand finale was an eventful night as five finalists fought it out to tickle the funny bones of judges Shekhar Suman and Archana Puran Singh.

Pomedy King Rajat Sood, who hails from Delhi, became the winner of the inaugural season. The event was also graced by Liger star cast, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. Popular comedian-actor Sunil Grover made a special appearance in his Rinku bhabhi avatar.

The five finalists, Mumbai cha Mulgas Nitesh Shetty, ventriloquist Vignesh Pande, mimicry master Jayvijay Sachan, Pomedy King Rajat Sood and Himanshu Bawandar performed for one last time.

While Nitesh Shetty bagged the first runner-up trophy, Rajat bagged the title along with Rs 25 lakh cash prize. Rajat had previously performed the solo stand-up pomedy (fusing poetry with comedy) show, Khayaalbaaz, at many college festivals in India and believes the experience has helped him this competition. He now looks forward to do an all-India tour.

Excited and overwhelmed by the win, Rajat says, “Never for a moment I was intimidated by the competition and the fellow contestants as I believed in myself. But I did learn from my experience on the show. I have also realised while every performing artiste has their comfort zone and time to devote to their art, but walking the extra mile doesn’t harm. Seeing people prepare with so much intensity motivated me to do the same.” After the big win, he is open to everything, be it acting, stage shows, singing or writing. “I love to write ghazals and now that I have achieved something concrete, the mind is pulling me into all directions. I would love to see my lyrics being sung by singers like Arijit Singh. I will also continue with anchoring,” he adds.

Rajat, while working with the Engifest group, had also hosted a concert for Punjabi singers like Guri and Mankirt Aulakh in Delhi. He says Chandigarh is included in his India tour as the city’s greenery and architecture make him long for it, not to forget the Amritsari kulcha which he loves to eat while he is in the City Beautiful. The India’s Laughter Champion Season 1 winner has moved his base to Mumbai.

