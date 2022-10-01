'Ponniyin Selvan -1' first-day collection: Mani Ratnam's magnum opus mints Rs 80 crores

ANI

New Delhi, October 1

South Indian filmmaker Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period film 'Ponniyin Selvan -1' minted Rs 80 crores gross worldwide on its opening day.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Aadarsh shared a poster and wrote, "'PS1' PACKS A MASSIVE NUMBER ON DAY 1... #ManiRatnam's much-awaited biggie #PS1 grosses a whopping amount *worldwide* on Day 1... OFFICIAL POSTER... All languages."

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the film stars south actors Vikram, Trisha Krishnan Karthik Sivakumar, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles.

'Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1' is a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. It marks the third collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film 'Raavan' in 2010.

In the film, Aishwarya could be seen in dual roles. Queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, and Mandakini Devi in the historical drama.

Previously, Aishwarya and Vikram collaborated in Mani Ratnam's film 'Raavan' in 2010.

The big-budgeted film is released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam worldwide.

#aishwarya rai #Mani Ratnam #Ponniyin Selvan 1