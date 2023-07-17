Ponytails can be fun!

In a recent video on Instagram, singer Nick Jonas, husband of actress Priyanka Chopra, is seen trying his best to untie her ponytail inside a car and using his phone’s flashlight to do the same. However, he does not succeed in the attempt.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cloudburst hits Himachal Pradesh's Kullu early morning; 1 dead, 3 injured
Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal triggering landsl...
Monsoon Fury: Breaches in Ghaggar inundate parts of Punjab, Haryana; flashflood alert in Himachal
Army called in as 5,000 acres flooded in Mansa
26 Oppn parties likely to attend 2-day brainstorming session from Monday to take on BJP
The meeting coincides with NDA meeting convened on July 18 i...
No land record, riverbeds usurped in Himachal
Illegal constructions in Dharamsala, Kangra & Una
Monsoon fury: Border village in Punjab turns into islets
Residents of Muthianwala in Tarn Taran district sail to gurd...