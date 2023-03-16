Pooja Banerjee impressed by Deepika Padukone’s character in Cocktail

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is bringing viewers the complexities of one-sided love. With the 20-year leap, the show has introduced new characters, including Prachi Kapoor (Niti Taylor), Raghav (Ranndeep R Rai), Pihu Kapoor (Pooja Banerjee) and Angad (Leenesh Mattoo).

Says Pooja, “When the makers revealed my look, I was impressed. It was love at first sight. From the hair colour to dark kohl eyes to junk jewellery to funky outfits, the look has been beautifully curated for the character of Pihu. I am a fan of Bohemian style and my character has helped me tick this off my fashion wish-list.”

She adds, “Deepika’s character Veronica from the film Cocktail left a deep impact, I loved how she played the role so effortlessly. Veronica is feisty and fierce, but deep down she has an emotional void in her life. She uses partying as her coping mechanism to fill up the vacuum. Pihu has similar traits; losing her parents at a young age and seeing people go to lengths for money has scarred her. I try to take inspiration from Veronica while giving my own twist to the character.”