Pooja Bhatt joins cast of Sudhanshu Saria’s Sanaa

While the powerful video announcement of Sudhanshu Saria’s Sanaa is making the right noise on social media, the filmmaker has managed a casting coup by signing Pooja Bhatt for a key role. Pooja joins the stellar cast comprising Radhika Madan, Sohum Shah and Shikha Talsania.
Pooja says, “Sanaa is a deeply moving and astonishingly perceptive film that captures society’s attitude towards women in a way that is going to jolt a lot of people out of their preconceived notions and comfort zone.”
