 Pooja Bhatt tests positive for Covid-19 'exactly three years later' : The Tribune India

Pooja Bhatt tests positive for Covid-19 'exactly three years later'

Pooja say covid can get to you despite being fully vaccinated

Pooja Bhatt tests positive for Covid-19 'exactly three years later'

Pooja Bhatt shares the update on Twitter.



ANI

Mumbai, March 25

Actor Pooja Bhatt on Friday tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, Pooja shared the news and wrote, "And exactly 3 yrs later, I have tested positive for the first time. Mask up people! Covid is still very much around & can get to you despite being fully vaccinated. Hopefully I shall be back on my feet soon."  She revealed this after reacting to a video of youngsters banging utensils during the first covid wave.

Soon after she shared the news, her fans and well-wishers sent wished her a speedy recovery.

"Prayers for your swift recovery," a user wrote.

A fan commented, "Get well soon Pooja. sending you love and good energy." "Wishing you a speedy recovery," a user commented.

Recently actor and politician Kirron Kher also tested positive for Covid-19.

Kirron tweeted, "I have tested positive for Covid.  So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested."

India recorded 1590 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a press release issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated on Saturday morning.

According to the Health Ministry, India's active caseload currently stands at 8,601.

The total number of recoveries from the infection has increased to 4,41,62,832 with 910 in the last 24 hours.

India's recovery rate currently stands at 98.79 per cent.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja was last seen in 'Chup', directed by R Balki and stars Dulquer Salmaan.

The film is a romantic psychopath thriller and homage to master filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 classic 'Kaagaz Ke Phool'. Shreya Dhanwanthary is also a part of the film.

#kirron kher #Pooja Bhatt

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal Singh suspected to have left for Delhi: Police sources

2
Punjab

Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal sighted at Delhi’s ISBT: Sources

3
Punjab

'Let us surrender', uncle told Amritpal Singh

4
Haryana

Amritpal escape: Haryana minister Anil Vij says Punjab not serious about catching Khalistan sympathiser

5
Nation

The ordinance Rahul Gandhi trashed could have saved him

6
Nation

Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP, can't contest next 2 Lok Sabha polls if conviction not stayed

7
Diaspora

Indian-Americans rally in support of India at San Francisco Consulate

8
Nation

Not interested in assurances, we want action: MEA on attacks by pro-Khalistani protesters on Indian missions

9
Punjab

Man found dead at ‘Qaumi Insaaf Morcha’ site in Mohali

10
Punjab

Convicted of taking Rs 300 bribe two decades ago, Punjab man acquitted by SC

Don't Miss

View All
Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna
Chandigarh

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna Lake

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan
Punjab

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala
Punjab Martyrs’ Day

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala

Elon Musk blocks ‘God’ on Twitter, netizens say he doesn’t want any competitors; here’s the full story
Trending

Elon Musk blocks ‘God’ on Twitter, netizens say he doesn’t want any competitors; here’s the full story

Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer; Raja Warring says ‘praying for your speedy recovery’
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer; Raja Warring says 'praying for your speedy recovery'

Top News

Never asked for foreign intervention, BJP leaders lied in Parliament to divert Adani issue: Rahul Gandhi addresses press after disqualification from LS

Disqualified from Lok Sabha as PM Modi scared of my next speech on Adani issue: Rahul Gandhi

'I am Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar,' he said when asked ...

PIL in SC challenges constitutional validity of Section 8(3) of Representation of People Act after Rahul’s disqualification

PIL in Supreme Court challenges 'automatic disqualification' of lawmakers upon conviction and 2-year sentence

The plea is filed by a Kerala-based social activist

Rahul Gandhi's disqualification goes against basic tenets of Constitution, says Sharad Pawar

Rahul Gandhi's disqualification goes against basic tenets of Constitution, says Sharad Pawar

Gandhi, representing Wayanad parliamentary constituency in K...

Eric Garcetti sworn in as next US Ambassador to India

Eric Garcetti sworn in as next US Ambassador to India

After a wait of over two years, India will have a full-fledg...

Punjab minister Harjot Bains marries IPS officer Jyoti Yadav in Rupnagar

Punjab minister Harjot Bains marries IPS officer Jyoti Yadav in Rupnagar

The marriage is solemnised according to Sikh rituals at Bibh...


Cities

View All

Rajnath Singh visits Radha Soami Satsang in Punjab's Beas, meets chief Dhillon

Rajnath Singh visits Radha Soami Satsang in Punjab's Beas, meets chief Gurinder Dhillon

Incessant rain, high-velocity winds cause further damage to wheat crop

MC seals 8 shops, collects Rs 22 lakh tax

No breakthrough in Ajnala robbery case

DSGMC asks Akal Takht Jathedar to issue guidelines for carrying Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroop’

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Admn takes over 351-acre shamlat land in 17 villages

Chandigarh Admn takes over 351-acre shamlat land in 17 villages

Mohali MC clears Rs 190-cr budget with no new taxes

Chandigarh IT Dept overpaid SPIC Rs 1.62 cr in 2015; recover amount: Audit

Mercury dips amid showers in Chandigarh

PGI’s Urology Dept gets nod for cadaver kidney transplant

Delhi receives highest single-day rain in March in 3 years: IMD

Delhi receives highest single-day rain in March in 3 years: IMD

Delhi Police lodge FIR under UAPA over violence at Indian Mission in UK

Amritpal Singh suspected to have left for Delhi: Police sources

Delhi court reserves order on bail plea of Manish Sisodia in CBI’s excise policy case

Poster war: Kejriwal targets Modi

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal pay obeisance at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal pay obeisance at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: AAP’s power show at Dera Ballan today

Amritpal case: 3-day remand for Papalpreet's friend Baljit Kaur

Amritpal Singh's escape: 2 more held for providing bikes

Days after audio clip fiasco, AAP leader Rajiv Bhagat joins BJP

Estimated budget of ~1,062 cr unanimously approved by MC

Estimated budget of Rs 1,062 cr unanimously approved by MC

Mayor commends councillors for working unitedly for city

Pvt school student alleges molestation by principal

DMCH working under scanner, complaint filed

Police freeze drug peddlers' properties worth Rs 1.63 crore

Rain flattens wheat crop, farmers on edge

Rain flattens wheat crop, farmers on edge

Punjabi University students, staff stage protest at constituent colleges

Two arrested with stolen motorcycle

5 cellphones seized from jail

1,129 students get degrees