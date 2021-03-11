Pooja Hegde's dreamy New York pictures are setting major vacation goals

ANI

Mumbai, August 9

Pooja Hegde is one of the most talented actors in the South Cinema. The actor is currently vacationing in New York and has been pretty active on social media. Keeping her fans updated with her daily outings and fun travel pictures and videos, Pooja seems to be loving the New York weather!

On Tuesday, Pooja posted a bunch of fun pictures from a place that looks a lot like a fun carnival spot, and fans love it. Dressed in sporty attire, Pooja looked straight out of a sports magazine cover as she posed for pictures. She captioned the post, "Let the adventure begin..."

A couple of days ago, Pooja posted another set of pictures from New York. Looking lovely in a brown dress, Pooja could be seen being all touristy in the city that never sleeps!

Prior to New York, Pooja was vacationing in London with her family. And, as usual, she treated her fans with many lovely pictures from the trip. Check some of them out here:

On the work front, Pooja is currently busy filming 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', alongside Salman Khan. She has also been roped in for Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' opposite Ranveer Singh.

As far as Tollywood is concerned, she will be playing the lead in Mahesh Babu next project which is currently untitled. Pooja has also been paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the action film 'Jana Gana Mana'. Produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur and Vamshi Paidipally, the film is directed by Puri Jagannadh.

