Poonam Dhillon’s daughter is Bollywood ready, here’s all about her debut

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 21

Veteran actress Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma Thakeria Dhillon is ready to follow in the footsteps of her mother. Paloma has signed her first film with Rajshri Productions. The Sooraj Barjatya led banner is all set to launch two new faces. It’ll be Paloma Thakeria Dhillon and Sunny Deol’s younger song Rajveer Deol. With this new film, eve Sooraj Barjatya’s son Avnish Barjatya will begin his career as a director.

Rajshri Films announced the casting of its upcoming film, which includes Paloma and Rajveer, on its Instagram. The caption reads, “Rajshri Productions is proud to announce Paloma opposite Rajveer Deol in Rajshri’s next, helmed by Avnish Barjatya. A memorable journey begins.”

Here's Rajshri Films' announcement:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajshri (@rajshrifilms)

Paloma is thrilled and her excitement can be sensed on her Instagram. She reposed Rajshri Films’ announcement as wrote, “Pinch me”. Dressed in a turquoise blue legenga, the budding actress looks pretty.

Check out the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paloma 🧿 (@palomathakeriadhillon)

Poonam Dhillon, who has given us films like Trishul, Kaala Patthar, also shared her joy on Instagram. She said, “Congratulations Darling Paloma on your superb launch with the most prestigious Rajshri Films. Sooraj Barjatya and Avnish Barjatya. Your amazing hard work, commitment, talent is rewarded with this beautiful launch. God Bless you with super success & may you shine in all you do. Love you!! So proud of you.”

Take a look at Poonam Dhillon's post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PoonamDhillon (@poonam_dhillon_)

In an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, director Avnish Barjatya spoke about the casting of his first directorial. Avnish said both Paloma and Rajveer have a great chemistry. “Paloma is a powerful performer and has tremendous screen presence. She is the perfect fit for my character. Her immense work ethic and enthusiasm make it so exciting to be working with her every day. Paloma and Rajveer share great chemistry together on screen and play off each other really well. They have both seamlessly blended into their roles”, Avnish told the entertainment portal.