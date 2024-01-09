Poonam Pandey cancels Maldives shoot; says unity, respect for nation should come first

Mumbai, January 9
Actress and model Poonam Pandey has decided to cancel her upcoming shoot in the Maldives after anti-India barbs by ministers of the island country.
In light of disrespectful remarks made by three Deputy Ministers in the Maldivian cabinet regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep, the actress took a principled stand by prioritising national respect over monetary gains.
These ministers implied that the visit aimed to promote Lakshadweep as an alternative tourist destination to the Maldives.
Expressing her unwavering support, she posted on X, “It is essential to uphold the dignity of our country and its leaders. I stand firmly with the decision to suspend those who have shown disrespect towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Our unity and respect for our nation should always come first.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
7-judge Constitution Bench begins hearing on AMU’s minority status
It comes 8 years after the BJP-led NDA government sought to ...
Bengaluru AI start-up CEO kills 4-year-old son in Goa hotel, arrested while fleeing to Karnataka with body in a bag
Suchana Seth was among the top '100 Brilliant Women in AI Et...
‘Suchana Seth was not happy …’: Blood-stained cloths and fake address, know how AI start-up CEO’s crime came to light
Police said her divorce proceedings have been finalised, and...
Maldives tourism body condemns derogatory remarks against PM Modi, calls India 'closest neighbour'
Terming India as one of the closest neighbours and allies of...