Poonam Pandey not scared of showing her bold side on 'Lock Upp'

Mumbai, February 28
In the latest promo of the show 'Lock Upp', 'Nasha' actress Poonam Pandey was questioned by Kangana Ranaut about whether she admits to making adult films.
Kangana says: "Do you admit that you make adult films and promote them as well."
To this Poonam replies: "Whatever video I have made till now or photos I have clicked, I haven't broken any laws. If people can love the fake one, I am sure they will love the real one." Well it was quite a shocking reply by Poonam that of course reflects her bold side which she seems like will be revealing on the show.
Poonam is a social media figure and she remained in limelight because of her semi-nude photos and her controversial statements. She debuted in Bollywood with the 2013 film 'Nasha'.
'Lock Upp' will be streaming tonight at 10 pm on ALTBalaji and MX Player.
