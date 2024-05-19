Pop star King walks Cannes red carpet, says it felt like a turning point in his life

Singer-songwriter and rapper King made history on the fourth day of the 77th Cannes Film Festival, becoming the first-ever Indian pop artiste to walk the prestigious red carpet.

Talking about the experience, King, who is known for his popular tracks like Maan Meri Jaan, Tu Aake Dekhle, and Oops, said, “Cannes. Wow. It wasn’t just about me, it was about representing all the talented Indian musicians out there. Cannes felt like a turning point, a chance to show the world what Indian music can do.” Clad in a stunning silk blazer by designer Anamika Khanna, King exuded charisma and confidence as he sashayed down the red carpet. “I wanted to wear an Indian designer and bring a part of my country along with me. The fabric and the work on my outfit gives you a proud touch of our talented handloom industry,” added King. —IANS

It rocks

The Emma Stone-starrer Kinds of Kindness, directed by Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, rocked the Cannes Film Festival with an anthology of stories about sex cults and general debauchery. The anthology film is a follow-up to Poor Things, which earned an Academy Award for Best Actress for Emma. Kinds of Kindness received a 4.5-minute standing ovation, with the director and his cast, including Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Hong Chau, and Joe Alwyn, leaving while the applause was still going. —IANS

Fringe element!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her presence felt with her gorgeous look at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. She brought charm and elegance and took over the red carpet in an extravagant fringe gown. Aishwarya’s second Cannes look was all about dramatic flair and sleeves. She wore a double-shaded outfit in blue and silver designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock. She attended the screening of Kinds of Kindness. — ANI

