Pop star Sia opts for liposuction to lose weight as she was dealing with 'anxiety and confidence issues'

IANS

Los Angeles, December 11

Pop star Sia revealed she underwent liposuction over the weekend after gaining weight due to a medication she was taking.

The 47-year-old pop star went through the procedure over the weekend and she told fans all about it because she wanted to make sure she was honest about her changing body insisting she doesn't want to fool anyone into thinking she slimmed down due to diet and exercise.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), on Saturday, she explained: "Had to take a medication that made me put on a lot of weight that I just can't shift with exercise or thyroid meds so I went in for lipo today."

"Please know that I am so lucky to have the resources to change the way I look and that when you see me looking crazy foxy again... that I want you to know it did not come from diet and exercise."

Sia went on to reveal she opted for the procedure because she's been battling anxiety and "confidence issues" stemming from her appearance, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The pop star added: "I want to be truthful about all of my procedures so I don't contribute to the system that tells us we aren't enough. I am insecure like most people and being in the public eye gives me anxiety, so I've made the choice to alter my appearance for my own confidence issues. Pray for me please!... I love you, keep going!"

It's not the first time Sia has undergone the fat removal treatment. Back in 2021, she admitted having liposuction twice on her chin as well as on her tummy.

During a YouTube interview with Gabor Mate, Sia confessed: "I've had liposuction twice on my chin thinking I had a double chin and it turned out to be muscles that I use to sing. I was so insecure."

She went on to reveal the procedure on her tummy went wrong and she swore not to do it again.

Sia added: "I had liposuction on my stomach and it went wrong and it looks like someone threw a hammer into my guts... I harmed myself. It's brutal..."

"When they're sucking the fat out of you, it's brutal. I did that to myself because I was so insecure and finally, I'm stopping doing any of that... I had this idea that I had to be beautiful to be a pop star."