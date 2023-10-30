Malayalam actor Renjusha Menon found hanging at her Kerala house

Thiruvananthapuram, October 30
Malayalam film and TV serial actor Renjusha Menon was found hanging in her rented apartment here on Monday.
The 35-year-old actor was living with her family in the apartment. The Sreekariyam police have started a probe.
The family got suspicious as her room was locked for long on Monday morning. When the door was forced open, she was found hanging.
The inquest proceedings have been started and the body will be taken for autopsy.
Menon was a popular actor and had acted in many serials on multiple TV channels. She also acted in some Malayalam films.
