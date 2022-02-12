Popular TV series of the 90s, ‘Shaktimaan’ to be made into a movie

Popular TV series of the 90s, Shaktimaan is set for the big screen now! Sony Pictures International has acquired the film adaptation rights of the show in which Mukesh Khanna played the titular role. On Thursday, Sony Pictures India took to its social media handles to make the announcement with a short concept video showing the rise of Shaktimaan. The video shows a flying camera and glasses, which was worn by Shaktimaan’s alter ego journalist Gangadhar Shastri. Also, we get a glimpse of the signature emblem on the superhero’s chest.
The text in the video reads, “As darkness and evil prevail upon humanity, it’s time for him to return.” The video was captioned as: “After the super success of our many superhero films in India and all over the globe, it’s time for our desi superhero...” — TMS
