Popularly known as Kajal bhai of Hum Paanch, Bhairavi Raichura has now turned an entrepreneur and announced her own production house. She talks about her journey

It’s close to three decades for you in the industry.

What’s your takeaway?

Whatever I am today, I owe it to this industry. It has given me a lot. Good and bad things are a part of every industry; it’s about how you conduct yourself. This is one industry where all are treated as artists.

How challenging is it to be on the other side of the table, from being an actor to a producer?

When I started my journey as a producer, I was not aware of many things. But I have learnt to put a project together. There were times when I used to be disheartened but thanks to my family, friends and Nandita Mehra, my business partner, with their support I have always stood up and fought back.

Will you take up acting again?

Acting has always been my first love. I have become a producer, thanks to my acting career. I miss acting, specially now, when so many good roles are being written. If something nice comes up, I will definitely act again.

What’s your take on the changing content on television?

Television is about drama. We have to look for audiences’ requirements. TV caters to a different kind of audience and so do OTT and films.

As a producer, do you feel more powerful when it comes to storytelling on OTT?

Yes, on OTT we can show a lot of flawed characters and say that it is not necessary for her or him to be wrong. And, there is space for a variety of subjects from horror to thriller to comedy. OTT gives you more freedom in storytelling.

Any particular story which you want to tell now through a show or a film?

I would be happy to try out different genres, though my personal favourite would be relationship dramas. I want to grow and learn from different people.

As an audience, what kind of shows/films would you like to watch?

There is no particular genre which I watch. I love almost everything except horror. I don’t like it because I am scared. I love every medium of entertainment.

When not at work, what do you prefer to do?

I love to spend time with my son. Travelling is also something which I enjoy a lot.