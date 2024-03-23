Portrait of a mother...

Known as television’s Jhansi Ki Rani, popular actress Ulka Gupta will be seen playing the role of Janvi in Zee TV’s upcoming show Main Hoon Saath Tere. Paired opposite her is the dashing Karan Vohra, who is essaying the role of Aryaman, a 27-year-old hardworking businessman.

Ulka Gupta shared, “Coming back to Zee TV is like homecoming for me. This is the first time that I am playing the role of a mother, and that too a single parent. I am excited about it. It is quite different from any character that I have essayed till now and I am looking forward to exploring it. I want to dedicate my performance to all the mothers who are single-handedly raising their child.”

Karan Vohra said, “I am really excited to play the role of Aryaman. He is a caring, sensitive man who has realised that in order to win over the love of his life he will need to earn her son’s approval, so he is trying to bond with the little kid. We recently shot for the promo, and it was a delight working with Ulka and little Nihan. Both are incredibly talented and dedicated. The three of us have bonded a great deal in a short span of time. I hope the audience showers their love on us.”