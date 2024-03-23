Portrait of a mother...

Known as television’s Jhansi Ki Rani, popular actress Ulka Gupta will be seen playing the role of Janvi in Zee TV’s upcoming show Main Hoon Saath Tere. Paired opposite her is the dashing Karan Vohra, who is essaying the role of Aryaman, a 27-year-old hardworking businessman.
Ulka Gupta shared, “Coming back to Zee TV is like homecoming for me. This is the first time that I am playing the role of a mother, and that too a single parent. I am excited about it. It is quite different from any character that I have essayed till now and I am looking forward to exploring it. I want to dedicate my performance to all the mothers who are single-handedly raising their child.”
Karan Vohra said, “I am really excited to play the role of Aryaman. He is a caring, sensitive man who has realised that in order to win over the love of his life he will need to earn her son’s approval, so he is trying to bond with the little kid. We recently shot for the promo, and it was a delight working with Ulka and little Nihan. Both are incredibly talented and dedicated. The three of us have bonded a great deal in a short span of time. I hope the audience showers their love on us.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message
Delhi CM says don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; t...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage
The court noted that, according to the plea, while producing...
Death toll in Punjab's Sangrur hooch tragedy rises to 20, four-member SIT formed to supervise probe
The AAP government has been under fire from opposition parti...
60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility
It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the attackers a...