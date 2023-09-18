Post 'Jawan' success, Nayanthara is blissful with husband Vignesh, shares picture from vacation

Mumbai, September 18
Actor Nayanthara, who made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan', took a break for a vacation with her husband Vignesh Shivan.
Nayanthara took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday to post an image of the couple from her vacation. She wrote, "Bliss," alongside the picture.
In the picture, Nayanthara gave Vignesh a hug by the poolside. They had their back towards the camera. Nayanthara wore a blue shirt, while her husband wore a black shirt.
Bliss😇 #WikkyNayan pic.twitter.com/xl5Ih5Q7As— Nayanthara✨ (@NayantharaU) September 17, 2023
As soon as she uploaded the picture, fans chimed in the comment section.
A fan wrote, "So beautiful."
'After The success of Jawan,' another wrote.
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan married in Chennai on June 9, 2022. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya, and Rajinikanth, in attendance.
Four months after their wedding, they welcomed their sons via surrogacy. The news was shared by Vignesh on his Instagram handle where he shared pictures of his twin newborns named Uyir and Ulagam.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nayanthara's 'Jawan' is gaining a lot of success at the box office as fans can't keep calm and control their excitement.
'Jawan' is helmed by Atlee. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles and also has a cameo by Deepika Padukone.
Ahead of the 'Jawan' release, Nayanthara, along with her husband Vignesh Shivan sought blessings at the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirupati. She was accompanied by her 'Jawan' co-star SRK and his daughter Suhana.
