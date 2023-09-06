Poster of Bhumi Pednekar's film Thank You For Coming unveiled

ANI

The makers of the upcoming film Thank You For Coming on Tuesday unveiled a new poster of actor Bhumi Pednekar. Taking to Instagram, Bhumi shared the poster which she captioned, “When the ending is before the beginning…Don’t forget to watch #ThankYouForComing. Trailer out on 6th Sept, 1:50 pm.”

The makers are all set to unveil the trailer of the film on September 6.

Thank You For Coming is headlined by Bhumi. Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia, Karan Kundrra and Anil Kapoor are also in the film.

The movie will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2023.

Elated about receiving the opportunity to showcase her work at TIFF, Bhumi said, “This is my first time at TIFF. I am ecstatic that I am going there with a film that is so close to my heart, Thank You For Coming.”

#Bhumi Pednekar #Instagram